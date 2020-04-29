Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Famous Curves In Skintight Bodysuit: My ‘Pre-Quarantine Snatch’

Kim Kardashian’s toned body was on full display in this black ‘sculpted bodysuit’ from her shapewear line SKIMS! The reality star was looking fitter than ever ‘pre-quarantine’!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is known around the world for her sexy hourglass figure! The KKW Beauty founder put her toned body and defined legs on full display as she modeled a piece from her popular SKIMS shapewear line. “Pre quarantine snatch,” she captioned the campaign photo, shared on Wednesday, April 29, hilariously adding the hashtag “#help.” The mom-of-four stunned in the photo, which, like her recent SKIMS campaign photos, kept an artistic vintage feel. Keeping a center part in her hair, Kim candidly glanced to her left as her long dark locks framed her face and covered her shoulders. Her golden tan amplified her physique, as her arms and legs glowed in the gorgeous snapshot.

Kim was modeling the onyx colored Sculpted Bodysuit from her line, which comes in nine different tonal shades. The fitted, low-cut number “holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt, and provides support for your chest,” according to the website, which lists the lycra-spandex item at $62. “Its whisper-soft, seamless construction and high-cut leg make this sculpting piece an essential for enhancing your body’s natural shape,” the description for the full-back, high-cut item also reads. Kim’s figure looked sensational in the piece as it pushed-up her cleavage and created definition in her torso.

The official SKIMS account showed some love by commenting three black hearts, and her 167 million followers were sure also to compliment their queen! “So snatched…” one fan wrote, referencing how toned Kim looked. “You look so incredible,” another fan noted on the photo, which already racked up over 20,000 likes.

The rest of the KarJenner clan have proved to be the biggest fans of SKIMS, including Kim’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 22! Rocking the sculpted body suit in the mid-thigh version, the Kylie Skin founders’ curves looked so sexy in the mirror selfie, which also revealed her baby blue manicure. Big sis Kourtney, 40, has also proven to be an avid wearer — modeling Kim’s same bodysuit for a campaign video where she admitted she didn’t “feel self-conscious about any part of my body.” She went to compliment the shapewear item, revealing it makes her “feel confident by tightening up” her figure. Just months later, Kourt also threw on the bodysuit with a leather jacket for a spicy Instagram photo!