Kim Kardashian sizzles in tiny bikini

For anyone wondering where Kim Kardashian has been (believe it or not, she hasn’t been photographed outside her house in a few months) – it seems the paparazzi ‘found’ her in this glittery maroon bikini outside her rented home in Malibu this week.

The reality star has clearly been hitting the home gym perhaps a bit more than the rest of us.

Here are news.com.au’s best celeb pics this week.

media_camera Spotted: Kim Kardashian in a bikini. Picture: JACK/RAAK/HAYK / BACKGRID

BEST ISO FASHION AWARD

This week’s award for best iso fashion has to go to Channing Tatum.

The star was spotted taking out the rubbish in some rather glamorous golden MC Hammer style pants. Perhaps not the best option if you’re trying to keep a low profile and not get papped.

So many questions – Are they his? Was it a dare? Maybe they’re just comfortable.

You do you, Channing.

media_camera When you forget to pack your pants for a stay at your partner’s house, this is what you’re left with. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

ROYALS

Princess Charlotte turned five this week and Kensington Palace released these adorable photos taken by mum Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

media_camera Growing up fast. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Along with the portrait above, photos of her helping to deliver care packages to isolated pensioners were released.

media_camera Maybe not the average fifth birthday photo snap. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Charlotte’s cousin Archie also turned one. To celebrate, Meghan and Harry released a video of Meghan reading ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ to their giggly son – who seemed more interested in chomping on the book like any normal baby would.

media_camera Filmed by dad Prince Harry. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Save the Children

Meanwhile, Kate went on the UK’s This Morning TV program via video chat and revealed that Prince George preferred sister Princess Charlotte’s cruisier school work than his own. Who could blame him?

media_camera Unfortunately there were no unexpected interruptions from the kids. Picture: Kensington Palace via Getty Images

ADELE’S NEW LOOK

We’ve known she’s embarked on a pretty intense weight loss plan, but this new photo shows she’s also had a complete Hollywood makeover.

Say hello to the new Adele.

media_camera Hello Adele. Picture: adele/Instagram

MET GALA MISERY

We all missed out on one of the fashion world’s night of nights that was due to be held this week – The Met Gala. Julia Roberts was one A-lister who raised a glass in memory of what could have been.

media_camera Cheers. Picture: juliaroberts/Instagram

Naomi Campbell gave fans a look back at her outfits of years past, trying on a few on one of the latest Youtube episodes of No Filter with Naomi.

media_camera A dress should always match your flowers. Picture: Naomi Campbell

media_camera In a vintage Azzadine Alaia dress. Picture: Naomi Campbell

EVERYONE ELSE

A rarely papped Colin Farrell was snapped shirtless while out on a run in LA.

media_camera Picture: Terma, SL / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid was busy trying out some new make up looks on her Instagram.

media_camera Picture: bellahadid/Instagram

Alec Baldwin’s coping well with his kids in quarantine.

media_camera Daddy daycare. Picture: alecbaldwin/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale and her boyfriend Goody Grace were out for some hand holding while grabbing the groceries.

media_camera The couple shared a romantic trip to the … supermarket. Picture: Backgrid

Kylie Jenner posted a series of pics to her Instagram showing the rest of us a bunch of Chanel tennis gear we’ll never be able to afford.

media_camera One can only dream. Picture: kyliejenner/Instagram

Actress Chloe Sevigny, 45, gave birth to a baby boy Vanja Sevigny Mačkovic this week.

media_camera Cute. Picture: chloesevigny/Instagram

Supermodel Irina Shayk took her daughter Lea out for a stroll in New York.

media_camera Not quite the catwalk. Picture: T. JACKSON / BACKGRID

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards popped to the mailbox and was clearly happy to pose up for the waiting photographers.

media_camera A glamorous mail run. Picture: Backgrid

Ariel Winter popped her mask, gloves and uggs on to pick up dinner.

media_camera Comfort plus. Picture: Backgrid

Meghan Fox and her hair went to stock up on groceries.

media_camera Megan Fox is spotted shopping at Erewhon Organic Grocers in Calabasas, California Picture: Lucas / BACKGRID

