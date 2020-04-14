Kim Kardashian talks social distancing on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s official Instagram

Kim Kardashian stressed the importance of social distancing in a new video shared from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s official Instagram.

The 39-year-old celebrity was joined by daughter North West while she told the Governor’s 34.2k followers how Californians need to buckle down and stay at home.

‘I know it’s California and we’ve got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves,’ the lawyer-in-training explained before a quick interruption from her six-year-old daughter.

Kim calmly opened the one-minute clip saying: ‘I just want to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing,’ and advising people not to indulge in the Golden State’s spring weather.

North could be heard off camera telling her mom: ‘I went outside!’ before mom explained that yards at home were ‘totally fine.’

The Skims founder pivoted her attention back to the camera, before her first-born interrupted once more.

‘Can you not jump on the bed?’ the mother-of-four plead. ‘Gimme like two-secounds to seriously do this.’

Getting back to the point, Kim told the public: ‘There’s so many fun, amazing projects you can do.

‘You can spend time with your kids and have so much fun,’ she smiled while her rambunctious little lady sat down behind her.

Empathizing with the legions of exhausted parents everywhere, Kim went on: ‘Trust me, I wanna get out more than you know.’

Kardashian-West also reminded everyone how ‘important’ it is to stat in touch and ‘do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones.’

Proving Kim definitely had her hands full, North chimed in telling mom: ‘You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends.’

The flustered cosmetics guru smiled and looked down before admitting: ‘Facts.’