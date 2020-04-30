Kim Kardashian to appear in Carine Roitfeld’s star-studded amfAR virtual fashion show for COVID-19

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West will be among the 60 fashion figures to appear in CR Runway x amfAR Against COVID-19: Fashion Unites, which starts streaming this Friday 8pm GMT on YouTube.

CR Fashion Book editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld was a pivotal figure in legitimizing the 39-year-old reality star’s acceptance into the world of high fashion back in 2016.

It was all thanks to Kim’s third husband and ‘ghost stylist’ Kanye West, who was the one who originally introduced her to Roitfeld as well as Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci.

Curiously, Kim’s half-sister – Society Management Model Kendall Jenner – was not invited to walk in the first-of-its-kind fashion extravaganza for a cause.

The French 65-year-old also enlisted remote catwalkers like Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham, Miss Fame, Amber Valletta, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Joan Smalls, and Karen Elson.

CNN Style host Derek Blasberg – who’s hosting the CR Runway x amfAR coronavirus benefit – made sure to include his St. Louis ‘little sister’ Karlie Kloss.

Fabien Constant will direct the 30-minute special also featuring models like Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Abby Champion, Eva Herzigova, Miranda Kerr, Karolina Kurkova, Carolyn Murphy, and Lara Stone.

In addition, designers Riccardo Tisci, Virgil Abloh, Diane von Fürstenberg, Alexander Wang, Brandon Maxwell, and Olivier Rousteing are also set to appear in the world’s first virtual fashion show.

Organizers hope it will ‘offer a moment of creative inspiration and uplifting entertainment for everyone doing their part to stay home, while raising awareness for the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.’