Kim Kardashian wears maang tikka yet again, slammed online for cultural appropriation

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has once again landed in a controversy, after she decided to wear the Indian traditional jewellery ‘maang tikka’ in her look for a few pictures that she shared online. Soon after Kim shared the post on Instagram and Twitter, she was heavily trolled on both platforms for appropriating yet another culture.

In the pictures, Kim is seen in a body-hugging grey crop top and maxi skirt set, with a gold maang tikka and matching chunky bangles to complete her look.

One Twitter user even suggested that Kim should consider donating to the countries from which she takes fashion inspiration. “Now that you’ve stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don’t you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim?,” the user tweeted.

Also read: Milind Soman says Ankita Konwar was cool with his sex scenes in Four More Shots Please!: ‘She was actually very excited’

now that you’ve stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don’t you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim? 💖💖💖 — v / nsfr (@sourpinkcandy) April 23, 2020

Another user explained the accessory she used: “if anyone is defending this bc she’s half armenian- (her dad was a third gen wealthy armenian) armenians don’t wear bindhis/bindhanis. not all brown people are allowed to wear the same things. we’re not all the same. bindhis are sacred to hinduism/south asian cultures.”

if anyone is defending this bc she’s half armenian- (her dad was a third gen wealthy armenian) armenians don’t wear bindhis/bindhanis. not all brown people are allowed to wear the same things. we’re not all the same. bindhis are sacred to hinduism/south asian cultures. — ✨ mama sanddune ✨ (@MeanutButter) April 23, 2020

Several Instagram users also flooded the comments section with their opinions. See below.

An Indian user was angry that Kim used her “culture” as style. “As being someone who comes from a South Asian background seeing Kim Kardashian wearing a TIKKA pisses me off. My culture isn’t your ‘aesthetic’ or ‘style’ so please show some respect and not use it for you to model in. Cultural appropriation is not okay,” the user tweeted with a screengrab of Kim’s Instagram post.

As being someone who comes from a South Asian background seeing Kim Kardashian wearing a TIKKA pisses me off.

My culture isn’t your “aesthetic” or “style” so please show some respect and not use it for you to model in.

Cultural appropriation is not okay. pic.twitter.com/1ZFPB2ihiE — Aisha❣️ (@RapidRashford10) April 23, 2020

.Another user wrote, “During this pandemic Kim Kardashian decided to appropriate another culture.”

During this pandemic Kim Kardashian decided to appropriate another culture 😻😻 https://t.co/ybKdiw9U1e — 𝙱𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 (@fl1ght_r1sk) April 23, 2020

Kim has often been slammed for appropriating culture in her various public appearances and photoshoots. Last year, she was accused of cultural appropriation when she wore a maang tikka for a Sunday church service. In her picture, Kim was seen wearing a long white dress and a golden maang tikka on her forehead. “Sunday Service Vibe,” she captioned the picture. While some complimented Kim for her outfit, giving her two million likes for the picture, most accused her of appropriating Indian culture.

Follow @htshowbiz for more