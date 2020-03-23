Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Halts Shipping Over Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian‘s beauty line is putting a pause on its operations because of the coronavirus — telling customers their orders won’t show up on their doorstep anytime soon.

KKW Beauty made the announcement Monday, saying because of statewide health orders being imposed in California … they’re temporarily closing the company’s fulfillment center, where they ship out products. That means they can’t guarantee any delivery dates at this time.

The company does say that as soon as shipping is allowed to resume, any customers’ order in limbo at the moment will receive top priority. And, for anyone who doesn’t wanna wait that long, KKW Beauty says it’ll let folks cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund.

The only catch is your order has to have been placed on or after March 16, 2020 — when most nationwide coronavirus policies started to take effect — in order to be eligible for the refund.