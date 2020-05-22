Jimmys Post

Kim Kardashian’s quarantine workout in leopard print underwear

By George Stark For Dailymail.com

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her fitness routine – and her thirst traps – while under lockdown in LA.

The KUWTK star proudly showed off her toned figure on Friday, working out in leopard print underwear that appeared to be from her own SKIMS line. 

‘Quarantine Workout,’ the 39-year-old captioned the pic, that showed her resting up against a step machine at her luxury home gym.  

Wowzer! Kim Kardashian, 39, posted this ultra sexy snap on Friday telling fans she is keeping up with her workouts 

While underwear isn’t usually considered to be the best workout gear for a gym session, Kim did at least put some sneakers on. 

Just to hammer home how well she’s been doing with her fitness, she also added a close-up shot of her body for fans to marvel at.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed that how she has been managing to keep up her challenging workout routine.

Look at me: Kim also posted this close up shot of herself to show fans her underwear

The reality vet recently shared on her social what her morning workouts are like and they seem far from easy with three sets of ’60 ab crunches and 20 dumbbell hammer curls,’ among other repetitions.

She does ‘3 rounds of 30 barbell bicep curls, 20 dumbbell hammer curls, 20 barbell skull crushers, 20 dumbbell skull crushers and 60 ab crunches,’ according to one Instagram Stories snap.  

Kim has a gym in her Hidden Hills, California mansion and also one at the Wyoming ranch.

Sipping tea: Kim's underwear line SKIMS also posted these shots on Friday

Model behaviour: Kim has been showing off her new undergarments

Taking a break: Kim plugs her comfy clothing line

Model behaviour: Kim has been showing off her new undergarments

Keeping it brief: Kim brushes her teeth in one snap while showing her new range

Checking for likes: She also modeled this outfit known as a 'rib thong'

She has been working out via FaceTime with her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also recently shared a look at the new fitness book Alcantara has come out with, with a foreword written by Kim herself.  

‘We really connected when I saw her before and after pictures on Instagram,’ said Kim. 

Kim models the 'rib legging' look

...And also the 'rib tank' option

Range: There appears to be a quite a lot of options available in the new line 

Homey: The reality star looked cool and comfy in this ensemble

The petite wonder also called her ‘open and motivating.’

‘She has been here at my house every morning at 5:45 am ready for workouts,’ added the Selfish author.

‘This book gives you a while workout plan, a whole calendar, with food options and her whole story on where she got to now and I am so proud of her. I cannot wait to read this and for you guys to read it, go get it.’

Flashing the flesh: Kim has been showing off a lot more lately on Instagram

A lot of lifting: There is workout equipment on the floor like dumbbells. Kim has a gym in her Hidden Hills, California mansion and also one at the Wyoming ranch

Tough stuff: She does '3 rounds of 30 barbell bicep curls, 20 dumbbell hammer curls, 20 barbell skull crushers, 20 dumbbell skull crushers and 60 ab crunches,'

