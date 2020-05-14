Kim Petras Enlists Paris Hilton, Charli XCX & More For ‘Malibu’ Music Video – Watch Now!

Kim Petras has released her star-studded music video for “Malibu“!

The 27-year-old pop star gathered a ton of her celeb friends, as well as fans, to appear in her new video.

“I’ve been asking all my fans to send me videos of them bringing the beach to their home. So, I’ve been getting so many videos of them in bikinis, with drinks, on beach towels, in their bathtub,” she told Apple Music. “People have really been getting creative for that.”

“So, I’m really excited for that to come out because I really think that’s going to make you feel like you just went to the beach, which was initially all I want to do with the song,” Kim added. “I just want you to feel like you just went to the beach and have a good time. That’s really all I want from the song.”

Those featured in the video include Paris Hilton, Charli XCX, Todrick Hall, Demi Lovato, Madelaine Petsch, Daniel Preda, Aly & AJ, Nikita Dragun, Loren Gray, Scott Hoying, Jonathan Van Ness, Benito Skinner, Pabllo Vittar, Jessie J, Aquaria, Amanda Lepore, Dorian Electra, Bowen Yang, Slayyyter, Gabriel Fontana, Brittany Broski and Theodoraa Quinlivan!



Kim Petras – ‘Malibu’