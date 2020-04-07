Kim Zolciak, 41 & Mom Of 6, Stays Home In Tiny Bikini For Pool Party With Her Kids — See Pic

Kim Zolciak showed off her toned abs on Apr. 6 when she posed for a photo in a cute purple bikini while getting ready for a fun pool day with her kids.

Kim Zolciak, 41, didn’t let a time of quarantine for many stop her from wearing a bikini and enjoying a pool party with her kids at their Georgia mansion on Apr. 5! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reposted a photo of herself in a purple two-piece swimsuit that was originally posted to plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Hochstein‘s Instagram story and she looked absolutely fabulous. In the snapshot, Kim looks as happy as could be while holding up her phone and smiling while flashing a peace sign at the camera. “Happy in a bikini always,” Dr. Hochstein captioned the photo while tagging Kim’s Instagram account.

Kim, who has admitted to having a breast lift and tummy tuck in the past, has recently revealed her diet to her followers and admitted it consists of “pasta, vegetables, and allllll sweets.” She also said she enjoys a glass of wine a day and doesn’t eat much meat. “I don’t eat red meat or pork. Not very much poultry either,” she shared. “I eat a banana before every workout. I don’t eat breakfast I only drink my @310nutrition shake.” The beauty also took to Instagram on Apr. 6 to share some videos of her personal chef making a vegetable platter so she definitely gets the greens in there as well!

The mother of six, whose children include Brielle Biermann, 23, Ariana Biermann, 18,Kroy Jagger Biermann Jr., 8, Kash Kade Biermann, 7, and Kaia Rose Biermann, 6, and Kane Ren Biermann, 6, is known for being open about what she does to enhance her looks. In addition to having plastic surgery on her body, she’s admitted to getting lip fillers, which she keeps at different sizes.

We look forward to seeing more fun pics of Kim and her family in the near future. It’s great to see her enjoying her days despite being held up at home!