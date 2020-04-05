Kim Zolciak & NeNe Leakes: Why They Could Be The Next Paris & Nicole Of Reality TV

Mover over Paris and Nicole! Kim Zolciak & NeNe Leakes have reunited, and they’re the reality TV duo we deserve to have on our screens.

NeNe Leakes, 52, and Kim Zolciak, 41, have patched things up after years of feuding — and fans can’t get enough of their new Instagram Live show Cocktails After Dark, which launched on April 3! The former stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reminded us just how much we’ve missed seeing them on our screens when they got together for the first episode of their IG series. But a proper reunion might not be too far off! A source close to the dynamic duo told HollywoodLife exclusively that a project could be in the works. “[Kim] would be open to doing another show with NeNe. That’s something that’s always on the table as they know they have a fun and dynamic banter,” the source dished. “They had talked about launching a Simple Life type of show together, it just never panned out, but they’d love to do it still.” Move over Paris and Nicole!

The source added that Kim was loving having her own show, since departing the Housewives franchise. “Kim is not seriously thinking about coming back to Housewives. She and NeNe have gotten back to a better place, but the fighting that would take place between the two of them and Kenya (Moore) would be explosive,” they told HL. “The only other person who dislikes Kenya as much as NeNe Leakes is Kim. [She] has gotten friendly with Porsha (Williams), actually. The other ladies would be up for a bit of a change, but nobody really sees it happening.”

Although it’s clear Kim is quite content having left that drama in her past, our source said “never say never”. “Kim really enjoys having her own show. It’s less dramatic and anxiety ridden for her. She truly loves to do it. The last season she did took a really big toll on her for Housewives, but money talks, so never say never, it’s just not very likely.”

The pair left the past in the past for the first episode of their IG show, kicking back with their cocktails of choice: Moet & Chandon bubbles for NeNe and a glass of wine for Kim (which also included a hilarious detour where the ladies both admitted they can’t handle tequila). It was so sweet to see Kim and NeNe reflecting on the good times, including when they first met over 13 years ago! “You’re the only person I know that comes to the gym and was talking so much trash. With your Juicy outfit and all your jewelry,” NeNe laughed. “I remember I had everyone in the gym laughing — and that’s where I met NeNe — at the gym. I was running around the gym with a cigarette in my mouth,” Kim added.