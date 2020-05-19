Kim Zolciak Stuns In Pink String Bikini After Turning 42: ‘I’m So Thankful For Another Year’

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching photo of herself standing and posing in a revealing bikini that showed off her fit figure while admitting she is ‘young AF’.

Kim Zolciak turned 42 on May 19 and she’s looking better than ever! The reality star shared an incredible photo of herself in a tiny pink string bikini that accentuated her curves and incredible physique while celebrating her special day and expressing her enthusiasm for getting older but feeling young. In the photo, Kim is standing in front of her outdoor pool while flaunting her swimsuit and a matching pink cloth headband. She has her head turned sideways and is on her tip toes.

“Thank you ALL for the birthday wishes! I can’t believe today I’m 42!! Like holy sh*t ..that use to be sooo old to me when I was in my 20’s now I know it’s young AF ❤️ 😉,” she wrote in the caption for the pic. “I’m so thankful to see another year, to spend this time with my incredible husband , 6 wonderful children, my amazing friends, and so many others that bless my life everyday 🙏🏼”

Kim went on to gush about her swimwear line, Salty K, and how much she loves the ocean in her caption and admitted that 2019 wasn’t an easy year for her but she’s grateful for it and is looking forward to the future.

Before Kim shared her birthday post, she shared a different post that showed her posing in a pink bikini while taking a dip in her pool on Apr. 10. Although it was a throwback snapshot, it got just as much attention as her new pics do and in the caption for it, she admitted that there were many people behind getting the perfect snapshot, including her husband Kroy Biermann, 34. “I have some great eyes, great hearts and good souls making sure we ‘Got’ the shot!” she wrote.