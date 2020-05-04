Kimberley Garner poses in patterned teal bikini from her swimwear line

She never fails to turn heads with her sultry social media snaps.

And Kimberley Garner soaked up the sun as she displayed her jaw-dropping figure while posing in a piece from her swimwear line.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, was a sight to behold in a teal and black patterned bikini that showed off her bronzed hue.

Looking radiant as ever, Kimberley let her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders as she showed off one of her latest looks.

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: ‘It’s the most fun when I see a girl on the beach in one of my designs, it’s happened so many times.

‘I get so excited and don’t act cool at all. This one’s called waterfall #MadeInLondon’.

It comes after Kimberley shot an impromptu photoshoot on Thursday from her beach house in Miami , showing off her stunning figure in skimpy sportswear.

The blonde beauty flaunted her tanned curves in a racy black bra with statement strap detail.

She added black sweatpants, pulling the trousers down to show off her toned stomach in a series of sultry poses, captioning the post: ‘At home still in sweats… @aloyoga #ad #ambassador.’

Kimberley posed in the open doorway of her Miami abode, showing a glimpse of her sunlit interiors and green outside space.

The reality star turned swimwear designer also showed off her cooking skills on Thursday, rustling up a healthy lunch before treating herself to an ice lolly.

Kimberley spent some time baking too, proudly posting a snap of herself adding cream to a delicious looking cake.

The reality star splits her time between her homes in London and Miami after purchasing a dream pad in the coastal city in December 2018.

Speaking to MailOnline about her home last year, she explained: ‘I worked very hard last year and had even moved home for a few months to save money.

‘I really had my head down working to concentrate on goals, but achieved it on New Year’s Eve, praise God, and flew over here. Completed the sale on the plane over.’

Reflecting on her property empire, the designer admitted it is a world away from the hustle and bustle of her busy life in London.

‘It’s right on the beach, and really is a dream come true,’ she explained. ‘I am over doing the interior design, going for a beachy chilled vibe for the place.

‘I won’t be moving there [permanently], as London is one hundred percent home, but really overjoyed and proud to have achieved it.’

