Kindness now our community’s most valuable asset

There is scarcely an event in this world that can stun you as much as the willingness of someone to cut short their life. It takes a while for the ramifications to set in. The shock; the numbness; the misery; the agonising twists and turns of a drawn out process of reasoning, as to why. You tend to walk it back, frame by frame, to relive the last time you saw them and heard from them. What they said, how they said it, their eyes, the shrug of a shoulder, the non-committal replies to a host of friends that hardly rated a thought then but now are key exhibits. Was it someone's fault, something said, or more likely something we failed to notice? Could it have made a difference? The chilling conclusion, is that we'll never know. Under the various stages of grief, after the shock and denial comes the anger. How could they have done it and so deeply hurt the family, loved ones and friends so much? What were they thinking? Now more than ever, because of job losses, isolation, anxiety and social claustrophobia the human spirit is under attack like never before. For those, already battling anxiety from life's pressures, the COVID-19 era is like a mental tsunami. For some it is an absolute mental catastrophe. Otherwise, why would a person be so moved to sidestep the impact on those they loved, by taking their own life? A million Australians are out of work and despite billions thrown at their pain there are some who will have made a decision that commits them to a fatal course of action and nothing can stop them. Like a great load has been lifted from their shoulders and in a strange sense, they're courting peace. This is the cruel nature of anxiety and why governments are shovelling money at this diabolical problem. When you're around those suffering anxiety they will appear rational, calm, happy, helpful and generous. They will speak of things they plan to do in the months and years ahead. They will pour out their love towards partners, friends, sisters, brothers, parents and children. They will appear as one of the most normal human beings on the planet. But beneath the veneer is a dark tomb of anticipation, edging slowly and secretly, towards the moment of rest. This is the sinister impact of a world pandemic. To the nurses, doctors, social workers, clergy, psychologists, psychiatrists and help line volunteers out there, yours is a thankless task. In the grief cycle the final stage is supposed to be acceptance. For the living there'll never be acceptance because everyone has his or her own theories but no one has a conclusion. They have no way of comprehending the lead up to the catastrophe and the impact of social isolation and financial despair. Underlying the crisis are the life pressures – bullying, sexual assault, oppression, family violence, drug and alcohol abuse, chronic illness, chronic anxiety, financial despair, death of someone close. It could be any one of those or a combination. The statistics show that in 2018 more than 3000 Australians took their own life, including 78 in Tasmania. At first glance not a lot of people in a country of 25 million, but consider that nationally this was more than twice the number of road deaths in 2018 and more than twice the number of road deaths in Tasmania. At some stage new data will emerge that can be sheeted home to a world of mental pain, compounded ten-fold by the financial, social and physical impact of the pandemic. Of course we can try to be there for loved ones doing it tough but this is uncharted territory. Careers are failing. Entire businesses are failing. Notice how, without much fanfare, governments are throwing money and resources at the issue of family violence. Together with a national rebuild of our commerce and infrastructure there will need to be a rebuild of the nation's mental health. There will be lost souls who will inevitably fall through the cracks. Experts are warning of a big rise in suicides, by people burdened with the impact of a crippled economy. The more the issue of mental health and suicide becomes part of the narrative of COVID-19 the more chances of saving and mending lives. So keep an eye out for your friends and loved ones, and those you don't really know but who live near by. We've all been asked to look out for those suffering, for numerous reasons, such as losing a job, facing mounting bills, mortgages and rent. It's a worthwhile mission but I suspect it is a mission more profound than we'll ever know. At this critical juncture, never underestimate the sheer power of kindness.

