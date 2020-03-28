Kindness starts with you | Holly’s Bird Nest

Kindness is an action that is a choice, and for those who share kindness with others, they receive more kindness in their lives.

Be defined as kind and sharing kindness with others is the quality of being friendly. considerate and even generous. Concern, care, warmth, and gentleness are word that is used when speaking of someone’s kindness, some even say that being kind requires courage and strength, but I don’t agree totally agree with this, I just think it is a choice because some of the kindest people I know can also be the rudest people I know…they choose when to be kind, but believe if we are always kind we will live a kinder life!

STEPS TO BEING AND SHARING KINDNESS

Be true to your word . Speak with integrity; say only what you mean and never speak ill of yourself or others. Use the power of your words in service to truth and kindness.

. Speak with integrity; say only what you mean and never speak ill of yourself or others. Use the power of your words in service to truth and kindness. Do the right thing , even if no one is watching. Doing the right thing may hurt, but doing the wrong thing causes lasting harm.

, even if no one is watching. Doing the right thing may hurt, but doing the wrong thing causes lasting harm. Spend time with people who do good things . Never stop doing things for others, and spend your precious time with others who share that spirit.

. Never stop doing things for others, and spend your precious time with others who share that spirit. Embrace the unknown. Fear of the unknown can be truly paralyzing, but having the courage and conviction to take a chance can turn fear to your advantage.

Fear of the unknown can be truly paralyzing, but having the courage and conviction to take a chance can turn fear to your advantage. Be compassionate toward yourself . Be as understanding with yourself as you would be with your best friend. If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete.

. Be as understanding with yourself as you would be with your best friend. If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete. Celebrate your growth . Sometimes we forget to celebrate how far we’ve come. Emotional, and spiritual growth doesn’t happen automatically. They take work and perseverance, and you will find how rewarding it can be.

. Sometimes we forget to celebrate how far we’ve come. Emotional, and spiritual growth doesn’t happen automatically. They take work and perseverance, and you will find how rewarding it can be. Don’t ever settle . Never accept less than you deserve, because once you start to settle, you always will and you shouldn’t!

. Never accept less than you deserve, because once you start to settle, you always will and you shouldn’t! Stop worrying about what other people think . People that live in is the fear of what other people think.

. People that live in is the fear of what other people think. Don’t live your life online. Make sure you’re spending time with people face-to-face and living fully in real life.

There is a well-known fact when kindness is motivated by an intention to do something good, there is also another level of social and spiritual consciousness that arrives in the space where the kindness began. It gives us a better understanding of ourselves and how our own vulnerability and imperfections which can bring us all together when we can share kindness in different situations in our lives

Every time you listen to the news ask yourself if kindness could have made the difference. Compassion, humanity, and inclusion are the main things that can actually improve our society and help to heal the soul of our world.

Did you know that showing up for others in times of difficulty, especially during grief, it can actually heal yourself just as much as it helps the person that you are reaching out too? The power of kindness can’t be overstated. We don’t need a reason to express kindness. “Just because” is a perfect reason!

So as you can see kindness begins with you. Kindness for yourself will help you to share kindness with others and in return allowing all of us to live in a kinder society!

Please read my other posts:

Like this: Like Loading…

Related