Kingston East Community Centre to receive green energy improvements

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ – Today, Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston, announced $464,184 in federal funding for green energy retrofits to the Kingston East Community Centre.

“Residents of all ages and abilities have come to know and love the Kingston East Community Centre. These upgrades will bring this facility up to the latest standards of energy efficiency, reducing operating costs and creating savings for the entire municipality,” said Mark Gerretsen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Thank you to the federal government for investing in green energy retrofits at the Kingston East Community Centre. Kingston City Council is committed to demonstrating leadership on climate action. This building will be enjoyed by the community for decades to come and we can rest assured that it’s also been built to be sustainable and energy efficient for its lifetime,” said His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston.

Funding will support the installation of a solar energy system which will allow the facility to improve its energy efficiency by over 82 per cent. This 22,000 square foot community centre offers a range of programs and services to the community and includes a full-size gymnasium, fitness centre, an indoor walking track, and youth and senior spaces. Once completed, this project will provide residents in Kingston a modern, sustainable, and green community centre where they can continue to access important community and recreational programs and services for years to come.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $464,184 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Applicants with large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on July 6, 2021 . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings’ website as soon as they become available.

to were accepted through a competitive intake process which closed on . A second intake is anticipated later in 2022, however, the date has not yet been determined. Details about the second intake will be published to the Infrastructure Canada – Green and Inclusive Community Buildings’ website as soon as they become available. Applicants with small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible costs from $100,000 to $2,999,999 will be accepted on a continuous basis and funded on a rolling intake basis.

to will be accepted on a continuous basis and funded on a rolling intake basis. Announced in December 2020 , Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

