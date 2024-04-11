KINNECT Launches Revolutionary Social App for Connecting Familial Generations and Memory Preservation

Omar Alvarez’s Visionary App Addresses the Loneliness Epidemic + Memory Loss and is Backed by Leading Investors and Advanced Technology.

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KINNECT is leading a new wave of social media applications that bridge the gap between digital health and connection. Leveraging the power of natural language processing and machine learning, KINNECT creates a user-friendly app where families can capture and save their favorite memories.

Created by visionary entrepreneur Omar Alvarez, who has a consumer-first marketing and digital innovation background. While working with TeleHealth brands focused on mental health, Alvarez learned that 50% of people reading this are lonely. Driven by the loss of his grandfather to Alzheimer’s and a friend to leukemia, Alvarez aims for KINNECT to address one of life’s most apparent regrets—not having stronger connections or saving enough memories of the people we love.

As a first-generation Latino and gay man, Alvarez knows the complexity and diversity of families as well as the importance of capturing the lives of those before us.

“KINNECT was born out of a personal pain and a clear gap in the market. It’s driven by a commitment to preserve family legacies and address the loneliness perpetuated by the nature of our lives. Memories are the ties that bind us to our loved ones, they help shape our shared narratives,” said Alvarez.

A recent report published by Digit Health emphasizes the importance of digital life story applications for elderly individuals in assisted living facilities, aiding in dementia management and memory preservation. Unlike similar brands, KINNECT offers multimedia capabilities for accessibility, personalized prompts, and multi-language support to ensure that every family, regardless of background, can share and celebrate their unique narratives.

The app aims to serve a broad audience, focusing on memory preservation seekers, individual memory preservers, and those looking to create meaningful connections within their chosen & given families. Though KINNECT is for all families in all stages, it may be particularly poignant for individuals facing end-of-life or memory loss, providing a space to share and save their memories for future generations while they can.

