Kiss Valentine's Day Goodbye: Dating.com Finds Singles Claim the Pandemic Ended the Holiday's Appeal

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As people everywhere continue to reassess their priorities, singles and couples alike agree that Valentine’s Day doesn’t make the list anymore. Dating.com finds single people and people in relationships claim they are opting out of typical Valentine’s Day rituals this year as they believe it’s more critical to make a mindful effort to celebrate appreciation and love – for ourselves and our partners – every day of the year.

In the last two years, couples have been able to have more quality time with their partners. As a result of flexible work and lockdowns, they have used down time to become more and more creative and proactive in planning special moments for date night, more frequently and on any night of the week – leaving traditional moments like Valentine’s Day as an outdated holiday. While special nights out are still a priority within relationships, Dating.com users have cited that Valentine’s Day feels like a forced holiday that’s lost its meaning.

Dating.com surveyed its users to see how singles and couples are spending the holiday and found that 47% are opting out of Valentine’s Day while 32% are having date night at home and 21% made special reservations. Key findings from the survey include:

60% said Valentine’s Day has lost its value as a result of the pandemic

The pressures of the pandemic have affected the way couples offer and receive their partner’s support. 48% of users noted that they want to be shown affection from their partner more regularly throughout the year and 52% said they’ve already begun a new ritual to do so.

74% of singles surveyed said that Valentine’s Day adds too much pressure on a potential relationship while 58% of those in relationships think one day isn’t enough to show their appreciation for their partner.

Quality time is still a top priority. Of those still celebrating, 63% said they prefer a more intimate night together versus any over the top plans. Similarly, those celebrating noted they’re aiming to spend an average of $150 on Valentine’s Day celebrations and gifts – which isn’t extravagant considering what singles and couples have spent in previous years. Users increasingly prefer quality time spent together over money spent on dinner and gifts.

“It’s no surprise that both singles and couples have given up on Valentine’s Day,” says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. “Globally, we’ve seen that people are more focused on building strong connections that focus on supporting and celebrating each other all year long. Our findings show us that, amid the additional stress from the ongoing pandemic, singles and couples feel overwhelmed with over the top displays of love. While taking time to recognize these important bonds is important, partners should be giving their lovers these affirmations more frequently than just once a year. The pandemic has accelerated the death of this antiquated commercial holiday as more couples and singles have taken advantage of the flexibility of remote work to plan more creative, intimate dates and set aside quality time for their partners.”

Maria has included her advice on how to create special moments for your loved one all year long. Her tips include:

Set aside time to ask your partner about their day. It’s important to feel in sync with your lover and know what’s going on in their life. Taking time during a dinner together at home or over coffee can allow you to celebrate their accomplishments together or offer support if they’re having a rough day. Letting them know you’re there will mean a lot to them and help to create a stronger bond.

Surprise them with a thoughtful gift or date. There doesn’t need to be a holiday to show your appreciation for your partner. Flowers, a bottle of wine or a simple yet special date night are easy yet welcomed signs to show how much you care.

Give them words of affirmation. Telling your partner how proud you are of them or how happy you are with them is just as – if not more than – important as a night out on the town together. While you both can feel the love, explicitly telling your partner will make them feel appreciated and seen.

Schedule new and exciting plans together. Whether it be traveling to new destinations around the world or trying a new fitness class much closer to home, having these experiences together will make you feel closer as you build new memories. It also keeps the relationship thrilling as you look forward to trying new things together.

About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the world to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 700 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Dating Group brands include Dating.com, Dil Mil, Once, Cupid Media, DateMyAge, LovingA, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

