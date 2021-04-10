KitchenAid’s dough-proofing convection oven is $60 off

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Save $60: The KitchenAid KCO255BM dual-convection countertop oven is seeing a more than 20% discount as of April 8, dropping it to just over $200.

All countertop ovens are not created equal.

Everyone knows what a toaster oven is good for: baking or reheating snacks with more crisp than the microwave offers. A countertop convection oven, however, is more than a toaster oven that preheats faster just because it’s small. Convection ovens can tackle actual entrees and do so in 20% less time than the regular oven.

Speaking of 20%, KitchenAid’s take on the convection oven — one of our favorite ovens at the moment — is currently $60 off at Amazon, dropping its price to $219.99.

The secret ingredient behind a convection oven’s efficiency is a heating element dedicated to temperature management. A fan pulls air in, heats it up, and disperses it back into the oven to surround and brown food evenly. KitchenAid’s digital oven applies this method to 12 different presets including toast, pizza, meat probe, and broil. The most interesting feature, however, is dough proofing.

KitchenAid’s digital oven looks minimalist and compact chilling on your counter. But it has space inside to roast two whole chickens simultaneously, or a full 9 x 13-inch cookie sheet.

Explore related content: