Kite Mobility partners with community builder Brigil

Kite Mobility announces a unique partnership with The Dale, a 33-storey rental high-rise located in Ottawa, built by real estate developer Brigil. In continuing their commitment to enable and promote active and electric transportation, Brigil's partnership with cleantech platform Kite will provide residents with unprecedented access to a fleet of eVehicles.

First-to-market in Ottawa, residents at The Dale will have private and convenient access to sustainable transportation models connecting them to everything Westboro, Wellington West and Hintonburg has to offer, while reducing their environmental footprint for the benefit of future generations. This includes multiple mobility options, exclusive community events, offers and promotions, all via Kite’s mobile application.

Kite’s cleantech commitment remains intact, partnering with surrounding sustainable communities to support their products and services, from helping local farms in delivering to private residences or providing students with discounts on trips to reduce the impact of vehicle costs and its environmental impact.

Residents will have the options of either a pay-per-use or a scheduling model. At The Dale, users can access 2 BMWi3’s, and an additional 8 electric bikes, which will occupy the Kite zone, a dedicated space within the building’s existing underground parking lot.

“Our objective is to provide an environment where residents can live a fulfilling life while also reducing their environmental footprint,” notes Jessy Desjardins, Brigil’s vice president, Development and Design. “As ethical, eco-sensitive developers, our responsibility goes well beyond building. Developing a complete living environment includes protecting the urban boundary and preserving the area’s beautiful natural environment. Our partnership with Kite perfectly aligns with this vision and we are thrilled to embark on this new adventure.”

The new partnership comes at a time when municipal regulations have continued to reduce the amount of vehicular parking spots in new developments, while also setting new green standards as the City moves towards new carbon targets.

“Kite provides a high level of convenience, choice of leading vehicle types/brands, and accessibility given we customize our offering to suit the buildings themselves. We offer an elevated level of electric vehicles, with insurance, charging, and a world class digital user experience at highly competitive rates. By offering multiple transportation options on the property, we’re aiming to eliminate barriers for residents, many of whom no longer have an interest in owning a car, which typically sits in the parking garage, unused the majority of the time. Our focus is to materially reduce GHG emissions and congestion within our communities” says Scott Macwilliam, Founder of Kite.

About Brigil

Brigil is a leading real estate company in Canada’s National Capital Region. Since 1985, it has built more than 14,000 housing units and owns nearly 4,000 rental units, 2,000 of which are currently under construction. With an impressive collection of landholdings, Brigil intends to build more than 44,000 housing units within the next 20 years, strategically located in forty communities on both sides of the Ottawa River. Brigil is helping to alleviate the housing crisis while creating vibrant, sustainable and inclusive communities. Its founding president, Gilles Desjardins, is at the head of the family business, accompanied by his two sons, Jessy and Kevin. They are supported by a solid team of 300 professionals, which will grow to 500 employees within 5 years. Gilles Desjardins was awarded the Grand Bâtisseur (Great Builder) Award by the APCHQ Outaouais for his lifetime achievements. Committed to his community, he is recognized as one of Quebec’s greatest patrons and received the Meritorious Service Medal of Canada from the Governor General in 2018. This is why the company’s mission goes beyond that of the builder. Brigil builds with purpose.

For more information please visit brigil.com

About Kite Mobility

Access Mobility for Good™

Kite Mobility, a cleantech platform was founded in 2019 by Toronto Natives, Chief Executive Officer & Founder Scott MacWilliam followed by Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder Jason Mota, and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Cabral. Kite. Mobility is a first-to-market app and service provider that connects residents and guests of private residences to multiple mobility options and unlocks access to exclusive community events, offers and promotions for its users, via a simple app and pay-per-use and scheduling model. Today, Kite operates in 2 provinces with partnerships in place to expand across Canada, US, and Europe.

