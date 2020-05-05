KJ Apa Learns How to Ride a Dirt Bike with Alex Fine’s Help

KJ Apa gets a lesson on how to ride a dirt bike from his personal trainer Alex Fine on Monday afternoon (May 4) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old Riverdale actor has been friends with Alex for years and they’re always doing workouts together on Instagram.

Alex, who is married to the singer Cassie, went shirtless and showed off his tattooed body while teaching KJ how to ride the bike.

Last week, KJ took to Instagram to share a photo of himself getting a coronavirus test. He captioned the photo, “surely some gloves would have been necessary.”

