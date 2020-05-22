Kmart recalls popular chocolates from ALL stores over fears they are contaminated 

Kmart has urgently recalled two types of chocolate eggs from all stores across Australia over fears they could be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

Mixed Bag Milk Chocolate Eggs and Caramel Milk Chocolate Eggs have been affected.

Authorities have warned the chocolates could cause injury if eaten.

The affected products have a use-by date of February 12, 2021.

‘Kmart Australia Ltd is conducting a recall of Solid/Filled Egg Bag 360g and Caramel Egg Bag 160g,’ Food Standards Australia said.

‘The products have been available for sale in Kmart stores and online nationally.

‘The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic). Food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed.’

Consumers are advised against eating the eggs and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.