Knife wound puts AFL veteran Jack Steven in hospital

Geelong midfielder Jack Steven is in hospital and being treated for a stab wound to the chest sustained on Saturday night, the club has confirmed.

“The club’s concern is for Jack’s health and wellbeing,” a Geelong statement read.

“The matter has been referred to police and until their investigations are completed the club will not be in position to offer further comment.”

The club said his injury was not life-threatening.

The 30-year-old was traded to the Cats last October after a decorated 183-game career with St Kilda, where he won four best-and-fairest awards but made only seven appearances last season

Steven didn’t play in Geelong’s 2020 round one loss against GWS in March before the AFL season was suspended.

While at St Kilda, Steven took two extended breaks before and during the 2019 season to manage his mental health.

