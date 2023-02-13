Knuckleheads Inc. Announces New Ticket and Event Management System Wannago?

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Portland, Oregon-based Knuckleheads Inc. announces the launch of Wannago?, a digital ticket and event management system for producers across the nation to sell tickets to in-person and virtual events. Wannago? is a modern approach to digital ticketing with native apps for consumers, responsive web apps, integrated merchant services, and more complex customer interaction capabilities. Wannago? is unique by providing a frictionless pass-through of funds to the venue upon purchase, without payment waiting period requirements. Customizable Wannago? COVID protocol features include “pre-checkin” and “secure document upload” allowing attendee vaccination status verification and CDC-issued vaccination card review prior to an event.

Human Rights Campaign Partnership

Knuckleheads Inc. has worked closely with the Human Rights Campaign to pilot the program with their 2022 fundraising dinners. Mike Wilkinson, Deputy Director of Events for the Human Rights Campaign, says of the partnership: “HRC is proud of our partnership with Knuckleheads to develop industry-leading tools in the HRC Tickets powered by Wannago? app. As we reboot our signature fundraising dinners, we needed a way to manage COVID-conscious protocols that are seamlessly integrated into ticketing. Now we can not only sell tickets, but also verify our attendees’ vaccination status in one single app. That way our event goers can focus on enjoying the experience from the moment they arrive.”

Knuckleheads + Box Office Tickets = Wannago?

The Wannago? system is the next generation of legacy ticketing platform, boxofficetickets.com®, designed by George Domurot, founder of Knuckleheads Inc., Box Office Tickets Inc., and Wannago?. Boxofficetickets.com® has been empowering the event and entertainment industry through innovative “back-of-house” services since 1993.

“I’m excited to reboot our ticketing platform. Our team has worked with thousands of arts groups over the years. We know there are two primary tasks we need to deliver: tickets and payments. Wannago? Is designed to be a lightweight set of tools to manage events and shows,” says Domurot.

About Knuckleheads Inc.

Knuckleheads is a full-service, minority-owned (ESB & MBE), idea-to-app store, digital technology shop. For over 12 years, Knuckleheads has offered Enterprise and App Store clients full UI/UX/Design, native iOS and Android development, customized analytics, notifications, and custom backend tools to make everything work seamlessly.

About Box Office Tickets Inc.

Boxofficetickets.com® is the first complete dot com and mobile ticket service platform with proven experience in handling all types of events. Through its boxofficetickets.com® and RoBOT® technologies, Box Office Tickets provides a complete range of reliable and affordable solutions for order processing, admission control, and data management services. Utilizing their RoBOT® technologies, Box Office Tickets was the first ticketing service to offer on-site mobile scanning and ticket printing solutions.

Set up your event at wannago.show.

Contact:

Caitlin Barile

***@wannago.show

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12951079

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knuckleheads-inc-announces-new-ticket-and-event-management-system-wannago-301745698.html

SOURCE Box Office Tickets Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

