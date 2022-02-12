Kodak’s Mini 2 Retro Photo Printer will let you print out your favorite memories

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 37%: The Kodak Mini 2 Retro Portable Photo Printer lets you take printing photos into your own hands. As of Feb. 9, it’s on sale for $87.99 at Amazon. That’s 37% (or $52) off its regular price of $139.99.

Want printed photos on demand without having to buy a separate camera? The Kodak Mini 2 Portable Photo Printer will bring the fun of an instant camera while also preserving the original images in HD quality in your phone.

At just 1.5 pounds, the Kodak Mini 2 is super portable and even smaller than a Polaroid camera — perfect for taking on trips. The photo quality is vibrant and sharp, and 4Pass Technology makes the shiny new pictures fingerprint- and water-resistant.

You can even customize the pictures before you print. Kodak’s AR app has stickers, filters, and frames galore, so you can stick cat ears on your friends or put a heart around your S/O. You can even adjust exposure, contrast, saturation, etc. You also have the option of making collages if you want more than one image on the printer paper, or to go borderless if you want just the photo without a frame.

Credit: Kodak

