Kody Brown: Who is His Favorite Sister Wife?



Throughout Season 14 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown clashed with all his Sister Wives.



At various points, Kody took issue with Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle — all because the family patriarch wanted to build one giant mansion in Flagstaff in which everyone would live.



And he was very much on his own in this desire.



Despite arguing with all four of his spouses over the course of these recent episodes, astute viewers could read between the fighting lines.



They could tell who Kody loved, despite the occasionl disagreement, and who he seemed truly sick and tired of.



This got us to thinking: Is there a clear favorite for Kody among the aforementioned beter halves?



How would we rank Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle; from Kody’s most-hated to his most-loved?



Your response to this question may be different from ours, but consider the rankings below and let us know what you think…