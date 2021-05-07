Kofax Nuance Power PDF Standard 3.0



Price: $129.00 - $82.76

(as of May 08,2021 02:06:50 UTC – Details)





Kofax Power PDF Standard is the easiest and most accurate way for demanding PDF users to gain control over PDF files. Create, edit and assemble documents that follow the new PDF 2.0 industry standard document format with the right features for searching, editing and sharing through your favorite cloud service. Power PDF is the next-generation PDF solution that supports touch-enabled Windows 10 devices so you can be productive on the go or at your desk. Power PDF Standard is the leading PDF solution for home and small office use that delivers ease of use and accuracy at an amazing value, freeing you from the compromises of traditional PDF software.

Intuitive interface with a Windows standard ribbon UI: the ribbon delivers a familiar, intuitive user interface and a “search for tool” capability so you can always find the right tool for the right task

Powerful and easy to use text editor: Get word processing capabilities in your PDF. Eliminate the frustration of having to re create or locate an original document to repurpose and edit its contents. Familiar tools such as text edit, bold, underline, and highlight let you edit your PDF file quickly and easily

Designed to build and assemble documents quickly: The tabbed document interface, document assembly window, header and footer design, bookmarking, table of contents creation, and portfolio builder make Power PDF the fastest and easiest way to build and combine many document types into a perfect PDF file

Scan and convert paper documents to PDF: Scanning paper is easy and efficient using the powerful desktop and network MFP scanner tools in Power PDF. It can covert, correct, and automatic search and modify text. No other PDF editor can match Power PDF in turning piles of paper into more versatile and useful digital documents





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

