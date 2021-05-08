KOFAX Power PDF Advanced 3.0



Price: $97.65

(as of May 08,2021 19:27:26 UTC – Details)





Nuance Power PDF Advanced, from the leader in secure document workflow solutions, is the easiest and most accurate way for demanding PDF users to gain control over PDF files. Create, edit and assemble documents that follow the new PDF 2.0 industry standard document format. Digitally sign and share documents using the integrated DocuSign feature, from the most trusted and widely used eSignature service. Collaborate in real-time with colleagues when you need to get it right the first time. Power PDF is the leading PDF solution that delivers ease of use and accuracy as never before, freeing you from the compromises of traditional PDF applications.

Powerful and easy to use text editor: Get word processing capabilities in your PDF. Eliminate the frustration of having to re create or locate an original document to repurpose and edit its contents

Designed to build and assemble documents quickly: The tabbed document interface, document assembly window, header and footer design, bookmarking, table of contents creation, and portfolio builder make Power PDF the fastest way to build and combine many document types into perfect PDF file

DocuSign and AD RMS support built in: Make security standard practice with easy to use tools that are integrated into Power PDF Advanced. Sign, send and validate PDFs through the integrated DocuSign actions in the Security menu

Protect PDFs with a simple, automatic and network controlled rights management method provided by Microsoft Active Directory or Microsoft Azure Rights Management Service (RMS), the same technologies used to secure your business network with user password

Flexible task automation: Configure a sequence of events in combination with a watched folder to create document workflows that modify, compress, convert or OCR files and then place the output into a folder you specify





