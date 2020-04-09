Koffee with Karan: From Sonam Kapoor – Deepika Padukone’s digs at Ranbir Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi’s killer answers, here are top five moments from the show | Bollywood Life

The lockdown has made many of us depressed and restless. People are seeking out various avenues that can keep them entertained as the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic sets in. If you want some saucy, witty and fun content to watch, look no further than Koffee with Karan. Yes, Star World has come with an initiative, “World from Home”, the channel urges people to stay home, stay safe. They can also watch back-to-back episodes of the most loved Bollywood chat show, Koffee with Karan All Seasons, everyday from 9 am to 9pm. Here is a look at top five moments from the show… Also Read – Karan Johar’s lockdown diaries just got cuter as Roohi plays the guitar, while Yash hides in dad’s closet

1. Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone take explicit digs at Ranbir Kapoor Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Karan Johar is a ‘very boring person’ feels son Yash

Famous for stirring conversations, this episode where the two Bollywood beauties fired blatant shots at an alleged ex – Ranbir Kapoor, broke all hell lose. On being asked about her opinion of DP’s and Ranbir’s relationship, Sonam said, “She (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” While Deepika and Sonam both agreed that Ranbir is a great person and an excellent friend but he really needed to work on his skills as a boyfriend, subtly hinting towards Ranbir’s infidelity. Well, it doesn’t end here, Deepika also went on to add that he should start endorsing condoms! Also Read – #9baje9minute: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others light diyas to defeat the darkness

2. Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor’s candid rapid fire round

The episode began with a doubt – would the brother daughter be able to match up to the steamy reputation of the couch or not? But as the episode rolled out they managed to surprise us all! The conversation began with the duo getting candid about their intimate lives where Ekta revealed that she’s on lookout for some action. During the rapid fire, on being asked about which actress would she like to trade places with and why – Ekta immediately took Bipasha Basu’s name and “I’d do who she’s doing,” she added. On being asked about the actress whose name was synonymous with cosmetic surgery, Tusshar promptly named Preity Zinta giving way to a huge media controversy.

3. When Mahesh Bhatt called Kajol an overrated actress

Mahesh Bhatt graced the couch with his nephew Emraan Hashmi, brewing the coffee hot like never before. On being asked about the most overrated actress, Mahesh promptly named Kajol while mentioning that Rockstar for one such film that he wanted to walk out of. In addition to this, despite being a prominent member of the film industry he went on to admit that casting couch was a harsh reality. It wasn’t only Mahesh, Emraan went on to name Mallika Sherawat as his worst onscreen kiss of all times and much more!

4. When Kareena called John ‘Expressionless’

Bound to give way to hot revelations S03 of Koffee was no less than what was expected of it. On being asked about the actor that Kareena would not work with and why, she said “I don’t want to (work) with John Abraham because he is expressionless.” While Bebo was just being her herself, John in his episode of Koffee S03 gave it back to her like a gentleman when he said, “I promised her at least one expression,” recalling the last time he had a chat with her at one of Shahrukh’s parties.

5. PC “No we’re NOT” when Shahid Kapoor asked if they were seeing each other

Amidst the rumors that were doing the rounds of Priyanka dating Shahid on and off, the duo graced the couch with their undeniable chemistry. When KJo inquired if she was dating Shahid, PC’s response was clever, “You know, we look really good together, would that be a bad thing?” But later on, when Shahid asked her if they were seeing each other, Priyanka immediately cleared the air with “No we’re not.” Shahid closed the conversation with, “let’s just say we’re good friends,” but guess, we all knew the truth anyway.

