Kondo reveals ‘annoying’ habit

Marie Kondo might be a one woman machine responsible for sparking an international cleaning revolution but it turns out her methods didn’t always “spark joy”.

In an interview with Stellar Kondo revealed that her early interest in tidying-up caused friction at home, resulting in her being banned from cleaning outside of her bedroom.

“I think it’s safe to say that my obsession with tidying was sometimes annoying to my parents and siblings,” the 35-year-old said.

“I learnt the hard way never to tidy anyone’s items but your own when I discarded my family members’ things without permission. At that point, I was forbidden to tidy anywhere but my own room.”

Fortunately things have changed since Kondo first began cleaning at age five, with her family now turning to her for help.

“Occasionally my mother seeks my advice on tidying her kitchen, and my husband asks for guidance on storing items in his closet,” Kondo said.

“Growing up, I tidied our home so much, I think my family learnt a lot just by watching.”

With self-isolation a reality for many around the world at the moment Kondo encouraged those who were using the time at home to spring clean.

“My mission is to organise the world – once you finish tidying and are surrounded by things that are really important to you, you are better at treating the things and the people around you with greater kindness and gentleness,” she told Stellar.

WHO IS MARIE KONDO?

Obsessed with organisation and cleaning from an early age, Kondo began offering her tidying services to friends as a hobby.

Soon it became a full time job but Kondo couldn’t keep up with demand as world of mouth about her skills spread.

She published her first book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing, in response to growing demand for her work.

media_camera Kondo became a household name thanks to her 2019 Netflix TV series.

Today Kondo’s KonMari method is followed the world other and she’s become a cleaning celebrity of sorts thanks to her 2019 Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

The KonMari method helps people declutter by sorting through their possessions in six categories: clothes, books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items) and sentimental items.

Anything that no longer “sparks joy” is thrown out.

