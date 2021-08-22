Konga Cloud Tv is coming; what is it all about

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, is set to pioneer another first with the launch of the first Cloud TV in the e-Commerce sector.

The Konga Cloud TV is set to go live in September 2021, an impeccable source told TechEconomy.ng.

Although details of the closely-guarded development are still unfolding, feelers indicate that the Konga Cloud TV innovation will run on a digital cloud-based platform and will serve a global audience including Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, as well as other key stakeholders, such as potential investors and other groups and individuals in search of a reliable platform with which to trade, engage or interact with others.

Also, a well-placed source within Konga disclosed that the platform will offer exclusive and unbeatable deals to viewers and subscribers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Further, the source revealed that the platform will play host to globally successful entrepreneurs, local and international large and innovative manufacturers of quality goods and service across verticals as well as SMEs, giving them a powerful platform with which to bring their goods and services to the consciousness of a global market, while also affording them the opportunity to benefit from mentorship, business growth, success tips and counselling from world renowned entrepreneurs.

Feelers also indicate that the Konga online auction, held monthly, will now be hosted by this platform, including daily deals from 10am to 12noon.

This is in addition to other exclusive contents which will cater to a wide and diversified audience, including health, entertainment and special features, among others.

‘‘The Konga Cloud TV is another first of its kind in the e-Commerce world and I can tell you, the Board and Management cannot wait for it to go live as test run has happened successfully and quietly,’’ the highly placed source at Konga revealed. ‘‘It is in keeping with the status of Konga as a leader and trailblazer, not only in service delivery and customer satisfaction, but also crucially in innovation.

‘‘A lot more details will be made public as we count down to the launch,’’ the source concluded.

Since its acquisition by the Zinox Group in 2018 – a development that has been widely described as one of the most brilliant M&As in the contemporary business world – Konga has astounded e-Commerce experts and business watchers with its impressive growth trajectory, catapulting it to the peak of the Nigerian e-Commerce sector and culminating in the brand becoming a highly sought after prospect for global investors.

