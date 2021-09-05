Konn3ct 2.1 set for launch as all eyes on govt regarding local content adoption

Newwaves Ecosystem Ltd, the owners of Konn3ct.com; the first indigenous composite online meeting/conferences platform, is set to launch an upgrade to their existing system.

From September 4, 2021, the users will start to experience the new features while the date for the real launching ceremony will be announced later.

According to Femi Williams, the CEO, Newwaves Ecosystem, many of the new features were demanded by the teeming basic and paying customers all over the world.

“We still maintain our many unique Selling propositions to the delight of the present and future Users”.

Some of the new features includes:

Improvement in UI/UX:

Significant improvement in the user experience especially with management of poor bandwidth and reconnection after network failures

Whatsapp invite:

Users can now invite guests using the WhatsApp invite feature easily.

Join in 3 seconds: Participants join time has been reduced to 3 seconds adding to improved user experience.

Virtual background:

Users can choose available options for virtual background or blur their background.

Attendance:

Users now gets the name and emails of all participants that attend any meetings/webinars on the dashboard.

Resend invite:

Users can now easily resend email and WhasApp invites on the new version.

User Avatar:

When a registered users attend meetings, their profile picture will show instead of initials in previous version.

Pre-register Event:

Participants can now Pre-Register for virtual events.

Setting Viewers’ Layout:

To make viewers focus on presentation, the layout can be set to make the presentation take maximum space and Cameras take less space.

Addons:

Room bundles are now available to break the limit that exists on the earlier version

This is another effort by Newwaves to confirm their capacity to compete worldwide in their chosen market.

Extensive research and innovation continues on a daily basis to ensure expansion of our market.

Mr. Williams who promised that Konn3ct platform will give the best value for money in terms of ease of communications, improved security, ease of use and payment in Naira which will help to save government foreign exchange, also tasked the government not to pay lip service to local content.

According to him, Konn3ct has the capacity to serve as a platform for Virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings hosted by the Presidency.

He however acknowledged that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Galaxy Backbone Limited have shown appreciable interests in adopting Konn3ct through formal registration and business partnerships.

The Team from Newwaves also assures users that they will have more fun using the upgraded platform.

