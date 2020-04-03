Kourtney Kardahian Just Quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians



Kourtney Kardashian is outta there, folks.



On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Thursday night, producers scripted an episode that focused on the aftermath of last week’s violent Season 18 premiere.



If you’ll recall, this E! reality show returned last week with Kim getting into an actual brawl with older sister after basically accusing Kourtney of being lazy.



Actual blood was drawn during the fight.



On this new follow-up installment, Kourtney opened up about why she snapped and why she has come across as so unhappy of late.



“I’m definitely disappointed in myself. I don’t think that my response was matching up with what her exact comment was,” Kourtney said in regards to the fight. adding;



“Being violent isn’t the answer, but it was just the build up of years and months and everything.”



How so?



Speaking to Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, Kourtney explained that wasn’t just upset with Kim…. she was almost more upset with Khloe Kardashian for failing to take her side.



“I just feel like every day, it’s like they just pick on me and I just can’t do it anymore,” a tearful Kourtney said.



“I feel like I’m almost more mad at Khloe than Kim, ’cause I expect it from Kim.



“But, like, Khloe just takes everyone’s side, always, except for me — when I’m not even asking her opinion.”



The Haqq twins replied by urging their long-time friend to work on her communication with her siblings and by reminding Kourtney that it was perfectly fine to take a break if she required one.



“I do feel like part of it is my own thing. Like, I was anxious about filming this season because it doesn’t make me happy,” Kourtney said, still crying. “I don’t want to miss out on time with my kids and it’s not worth it.”



From there, prior to a planned trip to Armenia, Kourtney went to Kim to apologize.



The conversation occurred off-camera, although Kim told Khloe and Scott Disick what Kourtney shared.



According to Ray J’s former sex tape partner Kourtney told her that she was “having a nervous breakdown” and “just lost it.”



“I understand what she’s going through. She apologized and just explained that she’s extremely unhappy right now,” Kim said later on. “So, we decided to put the drama aside to have a really historic trip to Armenia.”



After meeting with President Armen Sarkissian and even baptizing themselves and their children at “the oldest church in the world,” Kim told Khloe that Kourtney had unresolved issues with the Revenge Body host.



Hearing this left Khloe confounded; she wanted clarity once Kim and Kourtney returned from their trip.



So the sisters sat down… and things got ugly again.



“It’s not fair that you get what you want and other people can’t get a f-cking sincere apology out of you. What kind of relationship is this?” Khloe said to Kourtney.



“You’re just such a bitch though. Like, the way that you talk,” Kourtney responded.



Khloe tried to remain calm and simply said she was also hurt, despite her lack of tears.



And the entire exchange prompted Kourtney to arrive at a monumental decision.



“I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow,” she told the camera.



“I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that.”



So there you have it, folks.



Kourtney claims to be leaving the show, presumably forfeiting her enormous salary in the process.



Are you buying this?



Or is it simply a Season 18 storyline forged by the writers and she’ll clearly be back in the very near future?