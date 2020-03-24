Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Admits She’s Open To Marriage After Years Of Hesitation

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian may have changed her tune on marriage! Years after admitting to ‘commitment issues,’ the reality star now admits she could see a wedding in her future.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, has played coy about her love life in recent months, but she opened up about whether or not she may walk down the aisle one day during her interview with Jason Kennedy on In The Room. “I feel like I’m really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think [marriage is] something that I would want,” Kourtney admitted. “But, I don’t feel like it’s missing.” This is quite a different view than Kourtney has had in the past. After all, she was dating Scott Disick for ten years and never wanted to marry him!

In 2011, Kourtney even turned Scott down when he proposed to her, and in 2012, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she had “commitment issues,” which is why she didn’t want to get married. Kourtney has also previously admitted that her parents’ divorce is part of what led her to have reservations about marriage. Of course, looking back, the decision not to marry Scott may have just been because, deep down, she knew he wasn’t the one. Their relationship was full of ups and downs, and eventually ended in 2015 when he was caught cheating on her.

In 2017, Kourtney started dating Younes Bendjima, and they were together for more than a year before splitting up in Aug. 2018. Kourtney and Younes actually reunited in the fall of 2019, and he was by her side during her family’s annual Christmas Eve party. However, since then, they have not been seen together, and Kourtney did not comment about the status of her relationship during her In The Room interview.

Regardless of whether or not Kourtney ever does get married, it’s definitely clear that her focus will always be the three kids she shares with Scott — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The exes were not on the best terms after their split, but have gotten to a very good place when it comes to co-parenting, and have been dedicated to their friendship in recent years.