Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Slays In Plunging Green Cutout Gown — See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share an absolutely stunning photo of herself posing in front of a piano in a sparkly green gown.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, proved she’s looking better than ever in her latest snapshot! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an epic photo on Instagram on Apr. 8 that helped her show off her glamorous side with a sparkling green gown. The fashion choice had a plunging neckline and was cut out at the sides. The brunette beauty posed while leaning back against a piano in the pic, and gave the camera a fierce look. “ABCDEFG goodbye,” she captioned it.

Fans of the mother-of-three shared some responses in the comments section of the post and they had a lot to say. “all dressed up and nowhere to go,” one follower joked most likely referring to the time of quarantine. “not boring to look at,” another wrote while a third called her a “role model.” Others understandably sent her heart and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the look.

Before Kourtney’s latest sizzling pic, she took to Instagram on Apr. 6 to post a different but equally as amazing pic of herself showing off a long tiger-print dress. Although it was a throwback, it caused quite the positive reaction from followers with some even calling her a “tiger queen.” The dress was made by Roberto Cavalli and even included a a long furry tail on the back. “Throwback to my tail,” Kourt captioned the pic.

We’re glad to see Kourtney staying stylish while in quarantine! Like her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, she’s been busy posting many pics and videos of herself keeping busy and staying pretty during the coronavirus pandemic and from her fans’ nonstop comments, they’re willing to support her every step of the way!