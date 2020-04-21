Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope Disick, 7, Recreate ‘Lady & The Tramp’ Pasta Scene: Pic

Kourtney Kardashian shared a plain spaghetti noodle with her ‘lady,’ Penelope Disick! The adorable mom-daughter duo used their meal (which came with an ocean view) to snap a Disney-inspired photo.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Penelope Disick, 7, recreated one of the most iconic scenes in Disney history! Taking inspiration from the famous pasta scene in the 1955 animated film Lady and the Tramp, Kourtney and Penelope shared a spaghetti noodle between themselves while eating at a beachfront restaurant. Kourtney shared a photo of the cute moment — which presumably happened pre-quarantine — to her Instagram on April 20, writing, “My Lady.” Does that make Kourtney the Tramp?

“The cutest mother and daughter relationship I’ve seen,” one fan commented underneath the photo, which Kourtney reacted to with a smiley face emoji and heart. It’s true — this mother-daughter relationship is truly precious. For Kourtney’s 41st birthday on April 18, Penelope surprised her mom with a trail of pretty flower petals leading down their grand staircase, which eventually ended on a Minnie Mouse-shaped balloon arch from Khloe Kardashian and her sister’s daughter, True Thompson. Kourtney called Penelope’s sweet surprise “the most special gift” she’s “ever seen.” However, the bigger surprise was when Kourtney’s ex (and Penelope’s father) Scott Disick, 36, was seen leaving a home in Calabasas with Kourtney the following day!

Penelope — along with her brothers, Mason Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 4 — have been spending their time between Kourtney and Scott throughout California’s shelter-in-place order. “I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses,” Kourtney revealed during an Instagram Live session on April 15. We learned even more details about Kourtney and Scott’s quarantine co-parenting system!

“Scott and Kourtney have done their best to make this quarantine as smooth of a transition for their kids as possible,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When Scott can’t be with the kids, he FaceTimes with them, calls, or texts whenever possible. [His girlfriend] Sofia [Richie] is totally supportive of his relationship with the kids and has joined in on a few FaceTime chats, too.” As for Penelope, Mason and Reign, the trio of siblings have “adjusted surprisingly well,” our source added.