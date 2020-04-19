Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Her ‘Most Special’ Birthday Gift She Received From Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian was a barrel of emotions after her daughter Penelope presented her with one heck of a 41st birthday present.

Could this be any sweeter? Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was filled with emotions on her 41st birthday on Saturday, April 18, for many different reasons. One of them centered on the amazing present her daughter Penelope Disick, 7, got her which she documented over several Instagram stories that same day. The footage began with the camera zoomed in on a bunch of beautiful flower petals scattered across her stairs and floor. “Oh my gosh this is the most special gift I’ve ever seen!”, Kourtney gushed about the display. It get so much cuter from there as little P decorated their couch with a massive heart shaped blanket. How sweet!

Kourtney then was equally as stunned when she saw a balloon display in the shape of Minnie Mouse ears that was sent to her by her sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her daughter True Thompson, 2 (who celebrated her own birthday on Sunday, April 12). The Poosh founder also showed off a bunch of other gifts she received for her special day that included many floral arrangements, a deliciously decorated cake, drawings done by her children Penelope, Mason, 9, and Reign, 5, and a piñata replica of her in a bikini that was hilarious to look at.

There was something much bigger in store for her on Saturday that took social distancing to a whole new level. The KarJenner family did an absolutely epic drive-by where they stormed her street and wished her a very loud and memorable Happy Birthday from a safe distance.

In a video posted by little sister Kendall Jenner, 24, a slew of cars could be seen lining her Calabasas street as the 2012 tune “Birthday Cake” by Rihanna and Chris Brown blasted. “A quarantine birthday,” Kendall — who was joined by BFF Fai Khadra — wrote along with three heart emojis as she screamed “Happy birthday!!!”