Kourtney Kardashian: I’m Not Lazy I’m Just a Good Mom!!



After the bloody brawl between sisters left Kim covered in bloody wounds, Kourtney officially quit Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



In response to the intense episode, Kourt took to Twitter to defend herself.



Kourtney knew everything that was going down on Thursday night’s new episode, so she preemptively tweeted about it.



“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight,” Kour warned her fans and followrs on Twitter.



She explained that she was too busy, “as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break.”



A lot of kids are tuning in to livestreams of their teachers to continue schooling during this pandemic, but Spring Break is still a thing.



“I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic,” Kourtney acknowledged.



Essentially, Kourt seemed resentful of having to film for a reality show, causing Kim to seemingly perceive her as “lazy.”



“And,” she expressed in the tweet, “I feel like I need to just make one thing clear:”



Kourtney then correctly remarked that “raising children is a job as well.”



“In fact” “it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had,” Kourtney noted.



Even when you’re rich, being a parent is still time-consuming and involves a lot of work.



She affirmed: “I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids.”



Kourt means that she is focusing on her children in general, but also instead of on being a reality star.



Kourtney added that she is also focusing on “my lifestyle brand, Poosh.”



Naturally, she used the tweets that she new would draw the attention of fans to plug her brand.



She sid more about Poosh “which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life.”



It will be interesting to see how her brand does when viewers are seeing less of her on their screens.



“I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route,” Kourtney announced.



In other words, if you’re blissfully childfree, she’s not putting you on blast for not having kids.



At least, so long as you don’t shame her for prioritizing motherhood.



“And,” she expressed, “I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well.”



“With love, Kourt,” she signed her tweet.



However, Kourtney’s tweets were met with some nuanced criticism for their own merit?



A number of her followers remarked that she seemed to be saying that a parent who works full time cannot be devoted to their children.



Kourt did seem to treat “being a good mom” and “having this job” as mutually exclusive — at least, that’s how it looked like to some fans.



Larger criticisms right now have to do with how good of a mom she could be if she’s getting into a physical brawl with Aunt Kim.



But we think that there’s a simple explanation for why, to Kourtney, reality TV felt like it cut into her time as a mother.



Different people have different dispositions, folks, and a desire to relax is not the equivalent of a bad work ethic.



During this pandemic, a lot of people on social media have expressed frustration that they have “nothing to do” or feel “restless.”



Those of us who cannot relate because we know how to fill any amount of down time need to understand that it’s just a difference of personality.



Kourtney wants to chill. Kim in particular is wired very differently. They’re just different people.