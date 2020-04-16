Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Only Washes Her Hair Once A Week During IG Live In Her Underwear

Kourtney Kardashian is going ‘au naturel’ during quarantine, and allowing her hair to build back its nourishing, natural oils!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, just revealed one of her quarantine beauty secrets! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted she’s gone down to washing her gorgeous hair only once a week on Poosh‘s “Wednesday Wellness” chat with her collaborator and BFF Sarah Howard. After Sarah complimented her simple, high pony tail, Kourt confirmed, “I haven’t been washing my hair, as you know.” Her dark locks looked so healthy and shiny, and it turns out it wasn’t thanks to a miracle product, but her natural hair oils! “It’s actually amazing because it has your natural hair oils in it. So they’re [already] there, and I just push it up,” Kourt added in the April 15 Instagram Live, motioning how she did her cool and causal hair do.

While not washing your hair seems as low maintenance as you can get, the Poosh founder had some additional intel for those of us who may want to try it at home. “I’ve been using the silk scrunchies so it doesn’t damage your hair,” Kourtney continued. Silk is notoriously beneficial for hair of all kinds, protecting strands and reducing friction and pulling that can cause breakage. While the oil does wonders for hair health, those prone to breakouts will have to be a little more cautious to avoid irritation on the forehead — but the Kardashian beauty guru had a solution for that, too.

“The [hair] oil could get on your pillow and it did kind of make me break out,” the mom-of-three admitted. “So I’ve been using our Aquis hair turban on the silk side, which is the leopard side. So it’s silk on your hair: I wrap it, then I can sleep on it,” Kourtney said, referencing the Poosh x Aquis Rapid Dry Hair Turban in her exclusive leopard print that dropped last August. The super absorbent towel, which also can dry hair 50% faster and reduce frizz, has popped up on Kourtney’s Instagram story several times in the past.

It turns out silk has been one of Kourt’s go-to beauty remedies to keep her skin looking youthful for years! “I also sleep on my silk pillow case, so it’s double silk!” she also revealed. “And I wear silk pyjamas! So everyone knows, they’re so worth the investment. If I don’t wear them, I have lines on my body. They’re anti-aging pajamas, I swear…I just threw on this silk shirt [today] that was hanging there that looked happy,” she gushed, before hilariously admitting she wasn’t wearing any bottoms. “Sarah asked me to get dressed and I guess I didn’t really!” she joked.