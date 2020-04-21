Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Which Sibling Gave Her the Best Birthday Present This Year

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday on April 18 and she got some great gifts, but her favorite one was actually a hand-me-down.

The reality star says the best gift she got for her birthday was from her younger brother Rob Kardashian.

Rob gifted Kourtney with their late father’s record collection, which included classic records from Etta James, Luther Vandross, Frank Sinatra, and more legends.

“Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad’s old records,” Kourtney captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Stories.

Kourtney wasn’t able to spend her birthday with friends because of social distancing rules, so her friends held a car parade outside of her house to surprise her!