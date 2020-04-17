Kourtney Kardashian Says She’d Definitely Have Another Baby In Funny Cameo On ‘Dave’

Kourtney Kardashian made a wild appearance on the FX series ‘Dave’, declaring that she would definitely have another baby.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, may be taking a step back from Keeping Up With The Kardashians after her explosive brawl with sis Kim, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be on our TV screens anymore. The reality star is continuing to act, and made a funny cameo appearance in a new episode of Dave, the Scooter Braun-produced comedy based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky. The eldest Kardashian sis tweeted, “Guess who’s on #DAVEFXX #tonight?” ahead of her appearance on the April 15 episode of the FX series. Justin Bieber and hip hop star YG have also made appearances on the show.

In the clip, Kourt is at a house party, wearing a black strapless top and black choker. Her iconic dark brown hair fell effortlessly below her shoulders, and her makeup looked super glam. “I would definitely have another baby,” she says to her friend, before proceeding to have an x-rated conversation with Dave’s character about birthing her three children Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5. When Dave posed the question, “What’s it like for your family to be the most famous people in the world, at once, together?” the Poosh blogger sweetly replied, “I’d rather do it with my entire family than do it alone.”

Scott Disick, during the coronavirus quarantine. The three kiddos spend five days at her house, and two days at Scott's house. "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses….I try to schedule my work on those days," she explained. "I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses." During an April 15 Instagram Live , the mom-of-three revealed that she's making sure her kids spend time with both her AND their dad,, during the coronavirus quarantine. The three kiddos spend five days at her house, and two days at Scott's house. "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses….I try to schedule my work on those days," she explained. "I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

Of course, thanks to technology, the kids are able to keep in touch with Scott during the days they’re not at his house, too. “Scott and Kourtney have done their best to make this quarantine as smooth of a transition for their kids as possible,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When Scott can’t be with the kids, he FaceTimes with them, calls, or texts whenever possible. [His girlfriend] Sofia [Richie] is totally supportive of his relationship with the kids and has joined in on a few FaceTime chats, too.” Our source added that the kids have “adjusted surprisingly well” to this arrangement.