Kourtney Kardashian: The Truth About Her 41st Birthday Plans With Scott & Sofia Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian already had an epic drive-by surprise from her friends and family, and she could continue the celebration with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie!

Despite being in quarantine, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has already had an amazing birthday! The Poosh founder is playing things by ear when it comes to the plans for the rest of the weekend, and is leaving it up to her adorable kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, to decide if their dad Scott Disick, 36, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, should join in. “Scott & Sofia will come over if that’s what the kids want to happen. She still very much considers them a family unit, so that’s not weird to have them over for her birthday,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding “it’ll be up to the kids completely.”

Kourt recently dished about how she and Scott are sharing custody of their three kids in quarantine on her Instagram live, confirming that they spend five days with her and two with their dad. “I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses….I try to schedule my work on those days,” she explained on April 15. “I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses.” The kids appear to be having a blast with both of their parents in various photos shared on social media! Kourtney went on to note that her ex has been “practicing really safe” rules when it comes to social distancing.

As for turning 41, our source added that “Kourtney doesn’t love the idea of getting older” but isn’t “crying in her pillow” about it either. “She feels good and knows she looks good and right now she’s focused on herself and is very much single and OK with it. She’s happy,” they continued.

While Kourtney had plans to simply “hang at home with her kids” on her birthday, the reality star has already been showered with love as her sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, organized an epic drive-by parade! Little sis Kendall Jenner, 24, and niece North West, 6, also joined in on the fun and Kourtney looked so surprised by the slew of cars, balloons and honks for her. “A quarantine birthday,” Kendall captioned her videos, sweetly adding three hearts.