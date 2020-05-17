Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Have Not Been Washing Their Hair Much in Quarantine





Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are opening up about their self-care amid the pandemic.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars spoke about their beauty routines in Kourtney‘s “Wellness Wednesday” series on YouTube.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

During the stream, the sisters revealed that while they haven’t stopped washing their hair entirely, they have not been doing so as often.

“You’re turning into me with the hair touching, I just want you to know,” Khloe said to Kourtney.

“You know why? Because this is hair from just taking a shower and letting it dry and sleeping on it. I haven’t even brushed my hair today!” Kourtney reacted, revealing that that she’s been washing her hair without shampoo after working out.

Khloe said she does a full shampoo wash at the beginning of the week, and then dry shampoo for the rest of the week.

Their hair care is actually not a bad idea: “Refraining from shampooing your hair too frequently is actually a great practice. Washing your hair daily can harm it in many ways — from stripping it of essential oils to increasing split ends and even causing excess product buildup,” Allure says.

Kourtney recently reacted to rumors about her after she posted this picture.

Watch the two explain their hair care style…

Source link