Kris Jenner, 64, admits she’s ‘always in the mood’ for sex with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 39

Kris Jenner is revealing all about her sex life with toyboy Corey Gamble, 39, in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a new clip from the show, the 64-year-old momager is filmed having lunch with one of her BFFs, former RHOBH star Faye Resnik, when she confesses there must be something wrong with her because she’s ‘always in the mood’ for sex.

‘You’re such a bad girl!’ a shocked Faye, 62, responds to Kris.

‘I don’t know what’s happening but I don’t think it’s normal,’ Kris adds, but Faye hits back: ‘Corey must be the luckiest man in the world!’

Kris explains that she’s turned to her pal to share the news as her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall always give her a ‘hard time’ when talking about the subject.

‘I have a life, and I’m a woman with hormones, so the one person I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends Faye, and I know she will not be the one to judge me. And she’ll be the one to understand,’ Kris adds.

She explains her lust, describing Corey as a ‘walking, talking Luther Vandross song’ saying: ‘He is so sexy always. And all I wanna do is like… cue the music!’

But Kris admits she’s worried about her lust for sex with Corey, as she says ‘as you get older, you’re not supposed to be “in the mood” and…’

Faye jumps to Kris’s defense saying: ‘Supposedly this is the time in our lives when everything happens for us.’

In a confessional to camera, Kris says: ‘Faye is right! Sex at my age… is a beautiful thing. And my girls don’t understand that I’m actually so lucky to still have these feelings. And I feel like I should be taking advantage.’

In the end, Faye tells her to stop questioning it and thank God for it.’

Kris finishing the chat by saying she wants to go one step further and put her good news on Instagram, saying: ‘I’m f***ing, are you?!’

Corey was serving as Justin Bieber’s tour manager when he and Kris first began their romance after meeting at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday bash in Ibiza, Spain, five years ago.

