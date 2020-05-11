Kris Jenner Plays Tennis In A Sexy Pink Bikini In Throwback Video Shared By Daughter Kendall

Kendall Jenner proved that her mom, Kris Jenner, is a total smokeshow by sharing a throwback video of the momager wearing a bikini while playing tennis on Mother’s Day.

Kris Jenner, 64, is one hot mama! The momager’s daughter, Kendall Jenner, took to Instagram on May 10 to pay tribute to her for Mother’s Day. Kendall decided to post a throwback video of Kris, where she’s showing off her bikini body while practicing her tennis game. Kris wore sneakers with the two-piece swimsuit in the video as she calmly hit tennis balls across the net. “Love your mother,” Kendall captioned the video. She also posted several more photos of Kris on her Instagram Story to further honor her mom.

Kendall wasn’t the only KarJenner kid to reminisce on Kris in her younger years, though. On May 8, Kim Kardashian posted an early Mother’s Day message to her mom, and shared yet another bikini pic of her. The photo was taken shortly after Kris gave birth to her fourth child, Rob Kardashian, in March 1987. Kim noted that Kris was “MAJOR GOALS” in the photo. She also revealed that, for Kris’s Mother’s Day present, she contacted the photographer from the 64-year-old’s wedding to Robert Kardashian and purchased the camera he used to take their wedding photos.

Kourtney Kardashian also paid tribute to Kris by posting two throwback photos of them together on her Instagram with a heart emoji as the caption. Khloe Kardashian posted a series of photos with Kris on her Instagram Story, and gushed that her mom is her “inspiration,” and Kylie Jenner shared yet another throwback pic of Kris with the caption, “A Legend.”

Meanwhile, Kris honored her own mom, MJ Shannon, 85, on the special holiday, as well. “Thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor,” Kris wrote. “I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much.”