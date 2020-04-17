Krishna Shroff Raises Mercury with Her Fresh Bikini Pic, Tiger Leaves a Brotherly Reaction

Amid this COVID-19, when everyone is spending quality time at home , many are utilizing it following their workout regimes and updating the same on their social media account.

Recently, the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and sister of actor Tiger Shroff , Krishna shroff took to her Instagram account and posted the picture of herself in a two-piece bikini.

Have a look at her post below:

Krishna is seen taking a mirror selfie while sitting on a bed. While several people have dropped comments on the picture, brother Tiger Shroff’s comment is what stood out.

Reacting to the same, Tiger commented with an emoji of a monkey covering its mouth with its hands.

We are sure that siblings out there might be able to relate to this. Responding to Tiger’s reaction, Krishna commented with a kiss emoji.

Also Tiger Shroff’s Girlfriend & Bollywood actress Disha Patani couldn’t controlled herself from appreciating Krishna Shroff sensuous Pic







Apart from this , Krishna Shroff , has learnt some of the make-up tutorials for her fans, which she did with the help of actor Disha Patni.

All are waiting to see her debut in Bollywood soon. In a recent AMA session on Instagram, when a fan asked the same, Krishna said, “Probably not Bollywood.” .

