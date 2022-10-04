Krishnan Ranganath Bags 2022 TIA Data Centre Personality Award

Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, the Chief Technology Officer of Africa Data Centres (ADC), has been crowned the 2022 Data Centre Personality at the Technology Innovation Awards, organized by Instint Wave in Lagos during the weekend.

Announcing Dr. Krish as he fondly called in Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology circle, Mr. Akin Naphtal, the Chief Executive Officer of Instint Wave, noted that he has distinguished himself as an expert with innovative ideas in the data centre ecosystem.

“The award for the Data Centre Personality of the year 2022 goes to Dr. Krishnan Ranganath,” he announced as he hands over the award plaque to Mr. Eugene Uka, who heads the ADC West Africa Sales on behalf of Dr. Krish at the award night, which attracted various stakeholders in the industry to the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

Dr. Krishnan Ranganath presently heads the West African business operations as the Chief Technology Officer at Africa Data Centres, Africa’s largest networks of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities.

In his over two decades of working with various multinationals, industry watchers and analysts described him as an articulate and resilient professional, who has been instrumental in setting up and managing multiple Networks & data centers across geographies with a proven record of monitoring the inflow & outflow of funds and ensuring optimum utilisation of available funds towards the accomplishment of organisational goals.

He is a senior executive with more than two decades of experience in global markets working with various multinationals across Emerging Markets. He has worked with various IT/ITES and Telecommunications players for various large and very large projects, managing large and disparate teams across various regions and time zones.

Apart from being instrumental in setting up and managing multiple Networks & data centres across geographies, Dr. Krishnan Ranganath has a footprint across Africa having worked and done projects in over 18 countries on the continent.

With core competencies in strategic planning, project management, business development, relationship management, turnaround management, working capital management, product management, cost reduction strategies, PPP projects, effective interpersonal skills and team management, he also has a proven record of monitoring the inflow & outflow of funds and ensuring optimum utilisation of available funds towards the accomplishment of organisational goals.

The Tech Innovation Awards (TIA), is a renowned annual award that honours and celebrates outstanding tech companies and tech leaders who are deploying distinctive innovative services. Formally Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), the rebranded Tech Innovations Awards (TIA) hosts innovative tech leaders and experts in Nigeria to celebrate excellence, hardwork and professionalism.

