Krispy Kreme and Snickers team up to launch epic doughnuts

The best of both worlds: Krispy Kreme launches epic new SNICKERS doughnuts – complete with chocolate ganache and gooey caramel

  • Krispy Kreme and Snickers have joined forces to launch two new epic doughnuts
  • The doughnut-duo brings together iconic flavours of two much-loved brands  
  • Treats include Snickers ‘ring’ doughnut and Snickers-inspired ‘filled’ doughnut
  • The doughnuts cost $3.75 each or $27.95 for a dozen at Krispy Kreme stores 

By Cindy Tran for Daily Mail Australia

Krispy Kreme and Snickers have joined forces in a sweet collaboration to launch two new delicious doughnuts.

The doughnut-duo brings together the iconic flavours of the two much-loved brands to create Snickers ‘ring’ doughnut and Snickers-inspired ‘filled’ doughnut.

The ‘ring’ dessert comes complete with an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in milk chocolate ganache, topped with roasted peanuts, nougat pieces and caramel drizzle and finished with a Snickers ‘fun size’ bar.

The ‘filled’ doughnut has been double dipped in milk chocolate ganache with roasted peanuts and nougat pieces, and stuffed with a gooey caramel filling.

Krispy Kreme and iconic brand Snickers have joined forces in a sweet collaboration to launch the epic Snickers ‘ring’ doughnut and Snickers-inspired ‘filled’ doughnut 

Krispy Kreme’s food technologist Tasha Kaur said the Snickers-inspired filled doughnuts required close collaboration to get the flavours just right.

‘From the gooey caramel, to the roasted peanuts, we worked together with Snickers to make a unique creation with the most well-loved flavours and ingredients from each iconic recipe,’ she said.

‘We’re incredibly excited to put it to the ultimate taste-test with our Aussie fans.’

The new limited-edition doughnuts will be available at 7-Eleven Australia stores from Saturday, May 30 and select Krispy Kreme stores from Tuesday June 2

The Snickers doughnuts cost $3.75 each or $27.95 for a dozen at Krispy Kreme stores

The new limited-edition doughnuts will be available at 7-Eleven Australia stores from Saturday, May 30 and select Krispy Kreme stores from Tuesday June 2. 

‘Our customers love to try delicious new collabs so we’re excited to bring this amazing Krispy Kreme Snickers goodness to our stores across Australia,’ Julie Laycock, 7-Eleven Australia general manager marketing, said.

‘We’re open 24/7 in the local neighbourhoods of our customers when they are looking to treat themselves.’ 

The doughnuts cost $3.75 each or $27.95 for a dozen at Krispy Kreme stores.

