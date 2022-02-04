Krista Kim, World of Women, Kate Micucci, and the Kate Hannah Generative Art Collection Coming to the Seattle NFT Museum

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The second exhibition at the Seattle NFT Museum will highlight pioneering women in the early history of NFT art. Each artist and collector is making exciting contributions to the advancement of NFT art, technology, education, and/or communities. The exhibition will run from February 26th through the month of March, coinciding with Women’s History Month.

Seattle NFT Museum is hosting an opening night event to launch the new exhibition. Attendees have the opportunity to hear directly from the artists and collectors on display, learning more about their work and inspiration and meeting them IRL to ask questions. Tickets are on sale now for the exhibition opening event on February 26th . Purchase tickets here – https://www.seattlenftmuseum.com/visit

Twitter Spaces: February 8th, 12pm-1pm PT

Join us on February 8th , 12pm to hear from the artists featured in this upcoming exhibition. Twitter Spaces will be moderated by Jennifer Wong , co-founder of Seattle NFT Museum, with panelists including Krista Kim , Emily Tran , Sage Sarvie , Alycia Rainaud , Kelsey Johnson . Follow @seanftmuseum on Twitter for updates.

Exhibition Highlights Headline Artist: Krista Kim

Krista Kim is a contemporary artist and founder of the Techism movement since 2014, promoting the confluence of art and technology, and technological innovation as a medium to further the development of digital humanism. She believes that artists must participate at the vanguard of technological innovation in order to contribute to the creation of future culture during this pivotal period of technological innovation, adaptation, and disruption. In her Digital Consciousness series, Kim gathers digital images of LED lights and manipulates them using multiple software to create her artwork, a technique that she has developed since 2012.

In March 2021, Krista sold the first NFT-backed digital home for over half a million dollars. Named Mars House, the digital home designed by Krista was sold on non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace SuperRare for 288 Ether ($512,000).

Collection: World of Women, Created and Illustrated by Yam Karkai (@ykarkai)

A community celebrating representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all. United by a first-of-its-kind collection, featuring 10,000 artworks of diverse and powerful women. WoW includes owners such as Reese Witherspoon, Brit Moran, Shonda Rhimes, and Eva Longoria.

Collector: Kate Hannah

Kate Hannah began collecting generative art in January 2021 on the newly launched Art Blocks platform. New at the time to this form of art, she relished the direct engagement with a community of art enthusiasts, collectors, and artists – something that has become an integral and valued part of her experience collecting art. Kate joined the Art Blocks team in the fall of 2021, utilizing her 20 years experience building and scaling technology teams and companies. In December Kate co-curated The Digital exhibition of generative art at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Artist: Kate Micucci

The American actress, comedian, and musician is also known for her whimsical hand-drawn, cartoon art. Growing up, she was inspired by “the funnies” in the daily newspaper, especially PEANUTS by Charles Shulz. Her drawings are inspired by the weirdness of everyday life and aim to warm the heart. In collaboration with Glowforge, Kate will be one of the first artists in the world to create a 3D printable NFT collection.

Artist: Itzel Yard (@IXSHELLS)

Itzel Yard is the top-selling female NFT artist. The Tor Project, which builds a privacy-focused web browser, commissioned her to create “Dreaming at Dusk”—which turned the cryptographic key used to create the non-profit’s first so-called onion service into a piece of art. It sold for roughly $2 million to PleasrDAO, a group of collectors, on Foundation. Yard’s works usually deal in generative art—where automation and computing form the patterns and shapes.

Artist: Alycia Rainaud (@maalavidaaa)

Maalavidaaa is Alycia Rainaud, a French Canadian Graphic Designer and Digital Artist based in Montréal. Her highly saturated abstract aesthetic finds its inspiration in Jungian therapy, color therapy, and meditation. Alycia’s work aims to explore the complexity of emotions through creative introspection as a path to increase emotional intelligence and mental health sensitivity. With this aim as a work thread, she founded Heal The Deal, Metaverse’s first emotional support club, a safe space driven by creativity and empathy, as well as a gateway to a new path in Alycia’s journey.

Seattle Artist: Jessica Greenwalt (@jessgreenwalt)

Jessica Greenwalt is an award-winning digital artist based in Bellingham, Washington. She’s created digital art for organizations around the world including Facebook, Binance, the United Nations, and many more. Jessica is known as the “Queen of NFTs” for her influential role in the industry. She shapes NFT projects for the world’s biggest brands and celebrities as a Creative Director at VaynerNFT, designs open source tools to keep crypto users safe as the Creative VP of PhishFort, and onboards and educates entrepreneurial women as the resident crypto expert at Dreamers & Doers. She’s also the founder of Pixelkeet, a research, and design firm that helps crypto companies build and launch products that change the world.

Seattle Artist: Sage Sarvie (@sagesarvie)

Now based in Seattle WA, Sage Sarvie is a digital artist and architectural engineer from Ottawa, Canada. Her dreamscapes invite the viewer to observe scenes of meditative equilibrium and are addictively blissful; each one is inspired by the intersection between our functional living spaces and the natural world. To achieve this, she applies an adept use of ambient lighting, minimalism, and various architectural elements. Her work has been featured on platforms such as Architect-Voice and Hypebae.

Seattle Artist: Kelsey Johnson (@heykelseyj)

Kelsey Johnson is a Seattle-based photographer and model, with a primary focus on travel and the outdoors. A Canon camera ambassador, her work has been published in The New Yorker and Conde Nast Traveler while amassing an online audience of over half a million. In the NFT space, Kelsey’s fine artwork includes self-portraiture around the world, creating fantasy-like compositions that explore our relationship to nature.

Collector: EmilyT (@emilyt.eth)

Emily is a recent crypto, Web 3, and NFT enthusiast from Chicago, IL that is now based in Seattle, WA. She graduated from CS@Illinois in 2015 where she was formerly president of Women in Computer Science and Operations Lead for HackIllinois. Currently, Emily is Product Manager at Microsoft on the Office team, modernizing the way people can do their best work with digital pen and ink or voice for productivity. In her free time, she hosts onboarding sessions to bring friends into the NFT space.

Ticketing Information

Seattle NFT Museum is open to the public 12PM – 5PM Thursday through Sunday . Daily tickets are available for purchase by visiting http://www.seattlenftmuseum.com. Admission is $15 for all visitors. Ticket proceeds directly contribute to the operating costs of the museum.

About Seattle NFT Museum

As a center for supporting the NFT creator and collector community, the Seattle NFT Museum is a physical space designed to explore the boundaries of digital art. Exhibits include featured artists, notable private collections, and educational displays. The museum hosts ticketed events, private showings, live mintings and is open to the public for a suggested donation during business hours. Also available for booking private corporate events.

