Kristen Bell Gets Real About the Struggles of Potty Training: ‘My Youngest Is Five & a Half, Still in Diapers’

Potty training your kids is no easy task, even if you’re Kristen Bell.

During the latest episode of her YouTube show, Momsplaining With Kristen Bell, the 39-year-old actress opened up to guests Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson about the experiences of getting her two daughters out of diapers. According to the Good Place star, Lincoln (7) was immediately a toilet pro.

“My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room,” Bell said. “[She] never wore another diaper beyond that. And we were lying in bed giggling, my husband and I were like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.’” Ah, if only it were always that simple.

Unfortunately, Bell quickly realized this was not going to be the case with her second child. “Currently, my youngest is five and a half, still in diapers,” she continued.

The mother of two has been getting very candid about the struggles of parenting during this period of self-isolation. She recently gave an update on how homeschooling is going in a post on Instagram.

The photo shows Bell staring expressionless at the camera. On her right is Delta. On her lap is their dog. And, for the grand finale, Lincoln (who is also flaunting new pink hair) is hanging around her neck like a monkey. The caption read, “Homeschool’s going okay.”

Hang in there Kristen, you got this.

