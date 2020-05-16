Kristen Doute Goes Social Media Official With Sexy New Boyfriend — See Romantic Pic

Kristen Doute took to Instagram on May 15 to share her first public photos with her new boyfriend Alex Menache and it showed her showed off the caption and pose showed off their playful and loving sides.

Kristen Doute, 37, is now Instagram official with her new boyfriend Alex Menache! The Vanderpump Rules star took to the social media site on May 15 to post her first public photos with Alex just two months after she first hinted at her fresh relationship when she told Andy Cohen, 51, that she was seeing someone during an Instagram Live chat in Mar. The brunette beauty looked as happy as could be in one of the new pics, which shows her posing from the chest up as she rests one hand on her chin and a shirtless Alex stands behind her and nuzzles his face against hers. “he wanted a photo with his hair done but this is my Instagram. 🥰,” she teased in her caption for the epic pic while also tagging his account.

Just hours before Kristen posted the cozy snapshot, she posted a different photo that showed the lovebirds walking outside and matching in tie-dye outfits that included colorful hoodies and jogging pants. She was wearing sunglasses and holding the camera while standing in front of Alex in the pic and he looked out from behind her with his own shades and blue beanie style hat on. “pretty fly for tie dye. ✌🏽💙,” Kristen captioned that one.

Kristen’s latest posts seem to prove she’s finally moved on from on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Carter and from the looks of the comments on the pics, it seems like some of her celebrity friends are happy to see it. “This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all the happiness in the world my love,” Scheana Shay commented on one of the pics. “You have such a big heart and always give and put others first! It’s YOUR turn to be happy!!!! @menache2society ♥️♥️♥️ all the feels.” Lala Kent also revealed she has “love” for Kristen’s new boyfriend while co-stars Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright responded with supportive emojis.

Now that they’re social media official, we hope to see more awesome pics with Kristen and Alex soon! What a lovely couple!